eBay joins Ecommerce Europe

Ecommerce Europes mission is to interconnect business partners with B2C cross-border companies, thereby creating industry-related opportunities. The goal is to create a business partner network by accumulating expertise and experience in order to help make cross-border ecommerce more feasible and attractive.

eBay delivers one of the worlds largest online marketplaces to customers via any connected device, connecting people with the things they prefer. With 155 million active buyers globally, eBay is a global online marketplace where anyone can buy and sell anything.

Founded in 1995, eBay connects a diverse and passionate community of individual buyers and sellers, as well as small businesses. More than 800 million items are listed on eBay at any point in time.