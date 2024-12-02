eBay interested in introducing BitCoin as a payment method

At present, PayPal customers are charged 2% to 3% for processing their payments. Conversely, payments with Bitcoin cost less as payments are not transferred through clearing houses or banks.

One BitCoin is said to be worth GBP 267 and the number of people who have invested in the currency is significant, the same source reports. A final decision is to be made by eBay’s money transfer service, PayPal.

In recent news, Amazon’s head of payments has told Re/Code that the company has no current plans to accept the digital currency because, in spite of the huge media coverage of the topic, the online retailer is not convinced that this option is right for consumers.