eBay in talks to invest USD 170 mln in Paytm Mall

US-based online marketplace eBay has been looking to invest in ecommerce ever since it sold its stake in Flipkart, as the company believes India is a significant and growing market.

The US-bsed online marketplace has announced, back then, that it would end its strategic relationship with Flipkart, which included commercial agreement. The announcement came after Walmart has acquired a majority stake in the Indian ecommerce player.

The investment in Paytm Mall would be the third major ecommerce investment in the territory for eBay, following its minors stakes in Flipkart and Snapdeal.