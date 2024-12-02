eBay hints toward live online shopping platform

The platform is set to launch before the end of June 2022 and will be named eBay Live. It will periodically host events that allow potential customers to interact live with the sellers and learn more about a specific item. Moreover, customers will also have the option of buying products directly during the live stream.

eBay’s latest beta technology combines entertainment and instant purchasing, delivering a highly customisable shopping experience, where the customer is the centre.

The first segment is set of June 22 2022, and will provide a curated selection of trading cards from a renowned eBay seller. During the event, potential clients will not only get to interact with both the seller and the host of the show but can also bid and purchase the cards live through reaction buttons. The next similar event is planned for the end of July 2022.