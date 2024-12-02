eBay, Google and Walmart endorse GS1 US guide on ecommerce

Aimed at e-tailers, retailers, ecommerce platform providers, content aggregators and content distributors, the GTIN Validation Guide offers best practices for leveraging GS1 Standards to improve the consumer shopping experience while boosting e-tailer efficiency, revenue and loyalty. It also offers improvements for better data management and product analytics.

Global Trade Item Numbers (GTIN), the numbering sequence within barcodes and commonly called Universal Product Codes (UPC), are the foundation of the GS1 System of Standards and have identified products at point-of-sale for 40 years. The GTIN Validation Guide supports extending GTINs online to help ensure more accurate and consistent product descriptions that link to images and promotions, including coupons. Large online marketplaces and search engines already require GTINs to better help customers find, evaluate and purchase products online.

Executives from Google and eBay have also realized the value of using GS1 Standards online for improved product identification, and support the GTIN Validation Guide. The Guide also offers assistance for determining whether a GTIN is valid and correctly assigned according to the GS1 System of Standards.

GS1 Standards are a global language for business and enable accurate identification and communication of information regarding products, assets, services, and locations.

