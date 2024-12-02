eBay flaunts its consignment service on social media highway

The service, called eBay Valet, replaces its support for a network of independent sellers who now struggle to get exposure, as eBay no longer provides them with leads, ecommercebytes.com reports. The latest effort to bring attention to Valet has been by promoting it through a marketing campaign that includes the use of social networking websites, such as Twitter.

According to its eligibility requirements, only sellers who have either never sold before or are not actively selling (defined as having not sold an item since April 30, 2015) under any eBay user ID are eligible for the promotion. It specifically mentions fashion, electronics, games, home & garden as popular items to consider selling on its website.