eBay extends vault offering for collectors

Collectors, investors, and professional sellers are now enabled to submit eligible graded cards valued and USD 250+ directly to eBay’s facility and digital marketplace, regardless of where they were purchased. The service looks to expand eligibility for the eBay vault beyond cards purchased directly on the marketplace, while also covering graded autograph, relic, and patch cards.





eBay’s trading card submission service

Based on the press release information, trading cards are increasingly viewed as an alternative asset class, and collectors looking to maximise price realisation and build portfolios find the ability to buy, list, sell, and transfer ownership in an instant manner crucial. The eBay submission service enables collectors to send an individual card, or their entire collection, to the eBay vault for specialised long-term service, expert third-party authentication, and simplified transactions.

What is more, the service builds on eBay’s advanced suite of collecting tools and capabilities, including Price Guide, eBay Collection, Image Scan, and Authenticity Guarantee, all of which support increasingly easy and smart trading card transactions.











Gene Cook, VP of Global Collectibles at eBay said that collectors, be they newer to the hobby or professional sellers, look to manage their high-value trading card portfolios with confidence through fast and simplified transactions. Per their statement, the eBay vault is backed by almost 28 years of experience in the collectables category, and the submission service offers easy and secure buying, selling, and storage for collectors to succeed in the fast-paced sports collecting world.





eBay vault and how the submission works

A 31-thousand-square-foot facility, the eBay vault is home to rare and coveted trading cards. With physical protection, including 24/7 surveillance, biometric authentication systems and intrusion detection systems, card owners are assured security over their assets, while temperature and humidity controls help maintain the condition of these items.

To begin the submission process, collectors access the eBay.com/vaultsubmissions, where they can choose to send the cards either by email or drop them off in person, with the eligible cards being graded cards and graded autograph, relic, and patch cards valued at USD 250+. Leveraging the eBay app, a web-based form, or a spreadsheet, submission details should be input, and users have the option to ship cards from multiple categories (sports trading cards, collectable card games or non-sports trading cards), in a single submission.

The submission details need to be reviewed and confirmed, with no submission fees in 2023 being applied, following which instructions for packaging and shipping or for drop-off should be followed. Once the process is finalised, clients are enabled to track the submission progress online with regular order confirmation, shipping confirmation, and authentication update emails.