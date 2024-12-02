eBay estimates delivery date for sellers

On its own corporate website, USPS advises that First-Class Mail offers delivery in one to three business days, so the eBay estimate delivery date should be doable, postandparcel.info reports.

Previously, the estimated delivery date for First-Class Mail was the seller’s handle time plus five days; and now it will be handle time plus three days. For USPS Priority express, the estimated delivery date was the seller’s handle time plus two days; and now it will be handle time plus one day.