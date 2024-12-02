eBay Enterprise launches new Magento stores programme for SMEs

The Magento Small Business programme makes the software more accessible to smaller merchants who lack software and design expertise by matching them up with third-party vendors, ecommercebytes.com reports. While Magento Community Edition is free and merchants can add functionality through extensions for sale by third-party developers on its marketplace, Magento does not provide technical support for the software. The new programme offers a turnkey solution starting at USD 89 per month and offered through Pixafy, a strategic Magento partner.

It also teamed up with four developers that provide full-service support for those who want to take a more do-it-yourself approach to creating a Magento store. All of the Small Business programme solutions allow Magento extensions and integrations with PayPal, Braintree and eBay Marketplaces. Magento had launched a store-hosting solution for small merchants called Magento Go in 2011 that was a web-hosted service. However, eBay closed Magento Go along with its own ProStores web-hosted solution in 2014. Amazon also closed its store-hosting solution, Amazon Webstore, to new merchants in March 2015.