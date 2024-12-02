eBay Enterprise and Innotrac merge into Radial

eBay ecommerce website offloaded eBay Enterprise (specialised in developing and managing ecommerce websites for retailers) to an investment consortium that included the ecommerce company Innotrac, venturebeat.com reports. The USD 925 million deal was finalised in November 2015 and created an ecommerce operations space encompassing 7,500 employees and 27 distribution centers around the world.

Radial hopes to cement its position as an omnichannel technology and operations provider for ecommerce companies and to cover digital and physical stores, order management, analytics, order routing, order and inventory management, payments, and customer service. The company currently counts DSW, GameStop, Shoe Carnival, and Destination XL as clients.