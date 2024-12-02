eBay ends same-day delivery in US

The online marketplace hinted the service wasn’t performing as expected in 2014, when it canceled the eBay Now mobile application and encouraged its use on desktops. The program had been available in the San Francisco area, New York, Dallas and Chicago, Bloomberg reports.

eBay, which has been struggling for sales in the face of increased competition, forecast on 16 July, 2015 that marketplace net revenue would rise 3% to 5% by the end of the year, excluding currency effects.