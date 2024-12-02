eBay Canada gives off signs of USD payments halt

In April, 2015, eBay Canada removed a message (15% more likely to sell in US$) advising sellers to list in USD, ecommercebytes.com reports. In July, 2015, eBay Canada changed the default currency in the listing flow from USD to CAD, without any previous warning.

On 27 August, 2015, eBay Canada issued a warning to sellers strongly urging them to list in CAD rather than in USD and, in July, 2015, an eBay Canada moderator explained that eBay Canada had often considered making it mandatory for sellers to list in CAD because it offered some advantages, including making it simpler for sellers and saying it protected sellers of longer-tail Good Til Cancelled inventory from currency fluctuations, the source cites.

The moderator explained that support for USD pricing is a technical complexity, mainly due to the fact that the architecture has to provide services for two currencies at a time which, sometimes, slows or even prevents the delivery of new functionality that has tested well on other websites.