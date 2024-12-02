eBay Canada fights delay in deliveries with address verification feature

eBay Canada will now automatically scan all addresses for potential errors and typos, checking them against postal records. When a user accidentally enters an incorrect address in their account settings or during the checkout process, eBay will provide an automated notification with a suggested address.











The problem

Incorrect delivery addresses can lead to seller and buyer frustrations. Often, they are just typos or spelling errors but can result in the carrier not being able to deliver an order when the customer expected it. Also, when shippers create labels, the shipping platform they use may reject the address, requiring the seller to reach out to the buyer for clarification, hoping for a quick answer.

These minor mistakes can result in buyers opening ‘Item Not Received‘ cases on eBay. For example, buyers may cancel the order when they realise the item hasn’t shipped, even though it wasn’t the seller’s fault, they still ‘fault’ the seller.

Moreover, in the worst-case scenario, the carrier may return the package, potentially resulting in additional shipping charges to the seller and a conversation about who pays for reshipping it.

This new update is one of many enhancements the company has made to reduce friction and expand shipping options resulting in better experiences for both sellers and buyers.





More news from eBay

In August 2022, eBay has acquired US-based myFitment to augment the part and accessories listing experience on the former’s marketplace.

This acquisition is a step in growing eBay's key parts and accessories category and advancing its tech-led reimagination by bringing a valuable, tech-based tool in-house and ensuring continued benefits for eBay sellers and buyers.

myFitment's tools help sellers by optimising fitment data for their listings, ensuring customers order the right parts and accessories for their vehicle, reducing returns and increasing buyer satisfaction.