According to eSeller365, eBay Plus is eBay Australia’s USD 4.99 per month subscription programme for buyers that offers a slew of benefits including exclusive offers, free express delivery to metro areas, and free returns.

The eligibility criteria for eBay Plus include the following points:

The seller’s performance level must be at least ‘Above Standard’ and the seller must follow all selling policies.

The item location and return address must be in Australia.

The listing format must be a fixed listing with a price of USD 9.90 or more and it can’t be heavy or bulky.

The seller must offer free shipping to most of Australia (some areas are exempt from this requirement) and the handling time cannot be longer than one business day.

Sellers must offer express delivery to metro areas.

The seller must provide valid tracking for at least 95% of eBay Plus orders to continue to be eligible for the program.





eBay expects expanding inventories with their new policy changes

By making more products eligible for eBay Plus, the marketplace bets on adding to its offer more items such as swimwear, perfumes, and dental care products to feature the eBay Plus badge. eBay reminds sellers, however, that buyers can still return a ‘non-returnable’ product if they claim it didn’t match the listing under eBay’s Money Back Guarantee.

Australian business selling on eBay have to follow Australian Consumer Law on items offered on the marketplace, even if they are listed as non-returnable.