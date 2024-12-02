eBay Australia restricts sellers categories in Refurbished programme

The move aims to protect buyers and the marketplace from negative attention and ensure that only trusted sellers who have previously enrolled in the programme can list under the refurbished categories, especially for technical products.

As new categories are added to this year’s programme, customers’ listings may be impacted by the changes in an attempt to increase the overall quality of the products sold on the platform.

The marketplace’s Refurbished Programme allows pre-qualified eBay sellers to exclusively use three refurbished item conditions (Excellent, Very Good, and Good) on their listings to provide an accurate description of the product they are selling, as well as technical specifications (where needed) to ensure an enhanced shopping experience for both the customer and the vendor.