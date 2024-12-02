



Following this announcement, eBay is expected to roll out Klarna’s flexible payment options to its customers and shoppers in the US. The expanded collaboration reflects on eBay’s continued strategy of bringing more choice, flexibility, security, and control over buyers, while also improving affordability across multiple key categories.

In addition, the partnership is set to have a positive customer and business impact. Both companies will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the local industry as well.











More information on the eBay x Klarna expanded partnership

According to the official press release, shoppers will be given the possibility to pay for eligible eBay purchases in the US while using Klarna’s flexible payment options. This will include Pay in 4, a product which was developed to allow customers to split their purchase into four interest-free payments, as well as Financing, which offers flexible payment plans for larger purchases. At the same time, Klarna also recently rolled out its resell feature to US shoppers who use eBay. With just a few taps, customers will be enabled to list past Klarna purchases on eBay, completed with pre-filled descriptions and images, making it easier to extend the life of their items.

Furthermore, the initiative also reinforces eBay’s continued investments toward driving growth and unlocking efficiencies through the use of its global Payments and Financial Services business. For Klarna, this partnership represents a critical part of how the company designs, builds, and grows its customer payment experiences and pushes sustainable commerce forward.



