eBay accelerates deliveries to Russia through partnership with Russian Post

Both customers and foreign retailers have often expressed their misgivings about the long delivery times of international orders handled by Russia’s national postal provider.

The first joint project, dubbed ePaket, will be launched in August 2014. It will allow customers to send a parcel through eBay. The company will provide the operator with the necessary parcel information and the Russian Post’s database will be integrated with other systems used by eBay, such as Bitrix and CNS, with which the company has also signed partnership agreements.

Cross-border ecommerce in Russia amounted to approximately USD 3 billion in 2013, up 75% in volume from 2012, according to a research study by East-West Digital News.

Check out our Cross-border Ecommerce Research section for more info on specific ecommerce facts and figures, preferred payment methods, risk and fraud, as well as ecommerce legislation and regulation in the Russian Federation.