eBay, 3dcart join forces for website ecommerce integration

With the integration, 3dcart merchants will be able to list their products as an ‘auction’ or ‘buy it now’ format, while shipping calculations can be either calculated by eBay or set as a flat rate. Payment processing for the product will be administered by eBay and orders for listed items are reflected within the 3dcart store for processing.

In addition, a 3dcart merchant will be able to import all eBay orders into 3dcart for processing, inventory control and management.

3dcart is an ecommerce platform that powers tens of thousands of ecommerce merchants operating in mobile commerce and social media marketing.