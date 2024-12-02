EBANX to process payments for Uber in LATAM

The fintech company will process cash voucher and bank transfer payments for Uber in Brazil and also in other countries in LATAM.

According to the press release, the first integration tests are being conducted and more details of the partnership will be released soon.

EBANX is a global fintech company with operations in Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Peru, Ecuador, and Bolivia. The company was founded in 2012 to bridge the access gap between Latin Americans and international websites. It offers end-to-end payment solutions across the entire cross-border ecommerce transaction flow, providing over 100 Latin American local payment options to global merchants that aim to expand throughout the region.