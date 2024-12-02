EBANX to accept cash payment methods in Argentina

Merchants who want to expand their ecommerce business cross-border can now offer cupón de pago (payment coupon) as a payment option to its Argentinian customers.

Cupón de pago is a printable document with a numerical code that allows Argentinian customers to pay for many things using cash, from utility bills to online purchases. To use this payment method, Argentinian customers need to select it at the checkout page, after which, EBANX issues a unique code for the particular purchase – the EBANX Cupón de Pago.

Then, the customer has up to three days to go to one of the affiliated locations in Argentina to pay the coupon with cash. The coupons can also be paid via internet banking.

Considering that 49% of the Argentinian population do not hold a credit card (according to Statistas data), offering cash payments is essential.

Merchants who offer this alternative to its Argentinian customers can expect to see an increase in sales. Also, this is a chargeback-free payment method, and although the coupon in generated in the Argentinian currency – Pesos Argentinos – the merchant receives the settlement with no interference of exchange rate variations.