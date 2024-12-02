EBANX rolls out track solution for ecommerce merchants, consumers

The solution provides information about all the way of the customers’ orders, in their language (Portuguese and Spanish), tracking parcels from 600 couriers worldwide. It is available to all LATAM customers of any merchant that uses EBANX as its local payment provider, which includes retailers such as AliExpress and Wish.

From the merchants point of view, EBANX Track provides them with a dashboard where they can follow their sent orders worldwide and be aware of any struggles in the logistics chain. For the consumer, EBANX Track results in a streamlined post-purchase experience in shopping on international websites.

In addition, consumers of EBANX merchants will be able to receive email alerts about where their order is, get an estimated time of arrival of their parcel and pay custom fees in advance, in order to avoid delays in their delivery.