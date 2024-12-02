EBANX raises investment from FTV Capital

According to the press release, in the context of a fast growing market, EBANX consolidates its position through the new investment. The company offers a complete payment solution for global companies looking to expand their businesses in Latin America, but also market intelligence services, analytics, anti-fraud strategies, 24/7 customer service in local language of Latin American customers, and localised marketing consultancy. Global ecommerce enterprises such as AliExpress, Wish, Gearbest, Pipedrive, Spotify, and Airbnb collaborate with EBANX in the region.

Moreover, EBANX will grow its product portfolio, including the expansion of EBANX Pay, a solution for local payment processing in Latin America. The solution, first launched in Brazil in April 2019 for Brazilian businesses selling locally, is expected to launch in Colombia in 2020, followed by other countries in the region.