EBANX partners with Zuora in Latin America

The collaboration aims to support Zuora's global expansion efforts by improving acceptance of local payment methods across 13 markets in Latin America and two markets in Africa. This initiative targets subscription-based and recurring revenue businesses, facilitating growth opportunities in these regions.

According to the official press release, the digital services market in Latin America is projected to grow significantly, reaching USD 271 billion by 2026 according to PCMI data, driven by increased internet penetration and consumer spending. Similarly, Africa's SaaS sector is expected to grow at a 25% CAGR, outpacing the global average, and highlighting substantial opportunities for digital commerce expansion.

What are the targeted markets?

The partnership focuses on key markets, including Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, Chile, Peru, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Guatemala, El Salvador, Panama, South Africa, and Nigeria. It aims to streamline payment processes, including credit/debit cards and Pix payments, catering to businesses with cross-border transaction needs.

Representatives from EBANX emphasised the strategic importance of Latin America and Africa as growth regions for digital commerce. The partnership with Zuora aims to leverage EBANX's technology and solutions to connect global businesses with these expanding markets.

Zuora officials highlighted the partnership's role in providing comprehensive monetisation solutions and facilitating market entries in Latin America and Africa. Integration with EBANX is expected to enhance access to essential payment methods, supporting businesses in achieving success in these regions.





More information about EBANX

EBANX, founded in Brazil in 2012, is a payment platform facilitating international digital commerce by connecting global companies with consumers in rapidly growing markets. With a robust technology infrastructure and extensive market knowledge, EBANX enables businesses to accept hundreds of payment methods across Latin America, Africa, and Asia, enhancing sales and optimising purchase experiences.