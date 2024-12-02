The partnership allows online merchants globally to deliver accessible finance options tailored to the needs of their customers in the country. APLAZO will be available for international ecommerce purchases through EBANX’s payment platform.











Improving payments in Mexico

By unifying alternative payments like APLAZO with local cards, companies can expand their customer base to include Mexican consumers, according to EBANX analysis. This will enable merchants to target an additional customer base of 72 million people in the country.

Ecommerce in Mexico is expected to reach 25% growth annually until 2027, with digital payment adoption being key to this growth, according to Payments and Commerce Market Intelligence (PCMI) data. EBANX believes that the collaboration with APLAZO will enable it to expand its local reach and offer its global clients an alternative tailored to the demands and needs of Mexican customers.

Merchants can leverage the integration of EBANX and APLAZO solutions to offer an improved and modern payment experience that can potentially generate tangible benefits, including increased average ticket size, higher purchase frequency, reduced cart abandonment, and access to new market segments.

APLAZO’s mission is to offer access to credit in a fair and simple way, and this partnership reinforces this commitment by facilitating access to financing for more consumers in the region, accelerating ecommerce in the country. BNPL is gaining traction as the payment method expected to grow by 20% in online sales this year in Mexico, according to PCMI, with an annual growth rate of 16% through 2027. This is due to adoption from younger generations, as 38% of millennials and 31% of Gen Z shoppers already utilise BNPL as a payment method.