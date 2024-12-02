EBANX now listed as a payment provider for Shopify

With EBANX Payments in Latin America, ecommerce businesses using Shopify will be able to accept their preferred payment methods in the region, such as domestic credit cards, installments, and local vouchers.

Users of all Shopify plans, including Shopify Plus that focuses on large enterprise merchants. Currently, it provides local payments from Brazil, with Mexico being the next market EBANX will support in Shopifys platform.

In order to start using EBANX Payments in Latin America for Shopify, business need select EBANX as a payment provider in their administrator settings in the platform.

According to the press release, retail ecommerce sales in Latin America are on the rise, especially due to internet and mobile penetration. Over the next five years, online sales in the region are expected to grow 19%, above the global average of 11%, according to FocusEconomics predictions. By 2021, the LATAM ecommerce market will reach USD 118 billion.