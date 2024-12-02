EBANX launches new plugin for Woocommerce to accept local payments from Latin America

The EBANX Payment Gateway for WooCommerce allows ecommerce merchants to offer over 12 local payments on their online store, reaching potential markets such as Brazil, Mexico, Chile, Colombia and Peru.

The plugin enables ecommerce merchants to increase cross-border sales and conversion rates by allowing them to sell like a local in the world’s ecommerce markets. Security is built-in and merchants never have to leave the WooCommerce environment to create payments or request refunds.

High converting features include one-click purchases for returning customers, adapted checkout language and fields by the customer’s country, and installment options.

EBANX offers solutions for ecommerce merchants around the world wanting to sell more and innovates local payments such as digital wallets and savings account for Latin American end users. The company’s end-to-end solutions effectively connect eager buyers with global sellers.