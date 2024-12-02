

EBANX has announced its partnership with Peruvian wallet Yape in order to first direct integration for cross-border merchants.

Body Text: Following this announcement, users will be enabled to pay for their purchases on multiple global ecommerce websites with either their wallet balance or a linked card.

In addition, Yape will support both reccuring, one-click, and on-file payments through a secure and simple user enrolment procedure. Both companies will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.

More information on EBANX’s integration of Yape

Through this partnership with Yape, EBANX will be given the possibility to enable merchants and businesses to access an efficient, secure, and high-conversion payment solution that drives immediate results, for one-time purchases as well as for subscription-based services or recurring transactions. At the same time, the initiative will focus on fostering scalable, long-term growth for merchants in a rapidly evolving market.

As digital wallets have become an important part of the payment ecosystem in Peru, with them representing 10% of the country’s total digital commerce transactions in 2024 and their share being expected to grow at an annual rate of 17% by 2027, this partnership aims to provide merchants and users alike the needed access to the benefits of the solutions. In addition, the direct integration with EBANX will allow Yape to accelerate its expansion strategy, as well as its reach to global merchants and businesses. This process will allow them to tap into the Peruvian market, while also prioritising the process of optimising the overall customer experience.



