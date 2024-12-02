EBANX expands footprint on the LATAM market

The initiative will allow consumers in Mexico, Chile, Peru, and Colombia to buy online from merchants around the world via EBANX even if they do not have credit cards or a bank account.

Latin America is the world’s fastest growing ecommerce market with projected total online sales of USD 70 billion in 2016 and Brazil accounting for 50% of this. Mexico is the second largest ecommerce market with an annual compounded growth rate of 25%.

In 2013, Latin America had the largest growth in online shoppers, now totaling 147 million.