EBANX expands credit card acceptance to Colombia

Consumers can now pay for cross-border ecommerce purchases using their Visa, Mastercard, American Express, and Diners cards. The company claims that ecommerce businesses selling to Colombia can expect a credit card approval rate of 80%, compared to the average 30% in Latin America offered when using only international acquirers.

According to the Colombian Chamber of Electronic Commerce, 60% of the ecommerce purchases are paid via credit card, making credit cards a preferred payment method in the country.

EBANX also supports two other Colombian local payment methods to its merchants: PSE (Pagos Seguros en Línea, or Safe Online Payments, in English), developed by ACH Colombia, which offers direct debit payments, and Baloto, a cash payment method widely used in the country to pay from utility bills like water and electricity to ecommerce purchases.