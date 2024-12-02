EBANX brings the first physical store of AliExpress to Brazil

Located at Shopping Mueller, the store consists of a 32 meters panel, installed in a shopping mall in Curitiba, with digital and physical showcases. A LED screen panel will exhibit some of the technology products sold at the AliExpress website.

The store will also have eight interactive showcases, with touch TVs, where the consumer may get more information about each item and scan a QR code to access the AliExpress online marketplace. Two physical niches will also be available for visitors to try the physical products sold by AliExpress.

Chinese tech products are widely popular in Brazil and LATAM, with Chinese companies such as AliExpress facilitating access to global products and services for this population.