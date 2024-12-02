



In October 2024, EBANX merchants can access technical documentation to integrate the Pix Automático API. The company also offers a simulated environment for testing integrations, allowing partners to be ready by next June when the feature becomes available. This move is part of EBANX’s strategy to ensure merchants are equipped to adopt Pix Automático from the outset.











Pix Automático is expected to simplify recurring payments and improve billing and subscription processes for businesses in Brazil. The feature reduces payment friction, reinforce efficiency, and may lead to increased customer retention by minimising missed payments through scheduled transactions. From June 2025, Pix users will be able to set up recurring payments with a QR code or banking details, automating future transactions following payer authorisation.

Looking ahead, the Pix system is expected to undergo further innovations, including mobile proximity payments, instalment options, and transactions for foreign accounts or offline use. These developments will likely strengthen Pix’s position in Brazil’s payments ecosystem, where EBANX continues to play an important role.





Importance of financial inclusion in Brazil

Launched in 2020 by the Central Bank of Brazil, Pix quickly became one of the most widely adopted instant payment systems globally, bringing millions of previously unbanked individuals into the formal financial system. In just two years, Pix integrated 71.5 million users, enabling them to make instant payments and transfers without the need for traditional banking services. This has helped a vast segment of the population, particularly those with limited access to financial institutions, to participate more fully in the economy.

The introduction of Pix Automático in 2025 is set to further deepen financial inclusion by simplifying access to recurring services such as utility bills, subscriptions, and rent payments. For many Brazilians, managing regular payments has been a challenge, particularly for those without access to credit cards or direct debit options. Pix Automático will allow users to automate these transactions, reducing the risk of missed payments. This is especially beneficial for lower-income individuals who rely on accessible, low-cost payment solutions to manage their day-to-day expenses.

By consolidating recurring payments, Pix Automático can also expand access to essential services for more Brazilians, supporting financial stability and inclusion. As more businesses, including small and local enterprises, adopt Pix Automático, it creates a more inclusive financial ecosystem. This initiative aligns with broader efforts in Brazil to promote digital and financial inclusion, ensuring that a larger portion of the population can participate in the digital economy and access services that were previously out of reach.