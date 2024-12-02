EBA publishes clarifications to the first set of issues raised by its Working Group on APIs under PSD2

The issues relate the practical aspects regarding the reliability of testing platforms, the alignment of functionalities between API schemes, and the identification for testing purposes of entities that have not been authorised yet.

In January2019, the EBA established a Working Group (WG) on APIs under PSD2, consisting of 30 individuals representing account servicing payment service providers (ASPSPs), third party providers (TPPs), API schemes, and others market participants. The aim of the group is to facilitate industry preparedness for the Regulatory Technical Standard (RTS) on Strong Customer Authentication and Common and Secure Communication and to support the development of high-performing and customer-focused APIs under PSD2.

The group is tasked with identifying issues and challenges that market participants face during the testing and use of API interfaces in the period leading up to the application date of the RTS on 14 September 2019. The group is also asked to propose solutions on how to the identified issues could addressed, which the EBA and national authorities will then consider.

In the weeks and months to come, the EBA will add clarifications to a number of additional issues raised by the WG.