EBA CLEARING taskforce aims at Europe-wide e-payments infrastructure

The company is preparing for possible services geared at responding to instant payment-related demands by PSPs in the infrastructure layer. The task force will work on a roadmap and blueprint for the required deliverables. The group was set up by the EBA CLEARING Board in February 2015 and is composed of around 20 experts from EBA CLEARING user institutions.

With its instant payment initiative launched in 2014, the company responds to a call for action by the Euro Retail Payments Board (ERPB), which has invited the supply side of the payments industry to help achieve an open market for instant payments in Europe. Based on a vision document created by the European Central Bank (ECB), the ERPB has expressed a need for at least one pan-European instant payment solution for EUR open to any payment service provider (PSP) in the European Union and has invited the supply side to make an assessment of the issues related to the delivery of any such solution.

The objective of EBA CLEARING is to provide its users and the wider industry with these initial deliveries in time to ensure that interested PSPs can take this planning into account when preparing their budgets for 2016.