EBA CLEARING issues blueprint for pan-European instant payment infrastructure solution

EBA CLEARING is a provider of pan-European payment infrastructure solutions, including the EURO1 and STEP2 systems. The blueprint was compiled based on the input of a task force composed of over 20 representatives of EBA CLEARING service users. The aim of this work has been to provide a comprehensive basis for a broader user and stakeholder consultation on the way forward towards developing a solution for payment service providers (PSPs) from all over Europe.

The future infrastructure solution by EBA CLEARING will be geared at handling any EUR transactions that are in line with the instant payment definition and requirements formulated by the Euro Retail Payments Board (ERPB) in late 2014 and should thus be able to support any real-time payment products that PSPs in Europe may decide to offer to their customers. As detailed in the roadmap provided as part of the blueprint, EBA CLEARING aims to start the new solution in a pilot mode in 2017 to be followed by an official launch in 2018.