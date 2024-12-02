EBA CLEARING and SIA sign letter of intent on European faster payments agenda

As a provider of payment infrastructure services for EUR transactions, the bank-owned EBA CLEARING company plans to offer the first instant payment infrastructure service of pan-European scale to financial institutions across the continent.

The role of SIA will be to support EBA CLEARING as technical solution provider in the creation and implementation of this real-time payment system. SIA was identified as the preferred provider for this pan-European infrastructure delivery project during a Request for Proposal process launched in October 2015.

The Italy-based payment processor is a European companies active in the design, creation and management of technology infrastructures and services for financial institutions and market infrastructure providers. The delivery of an instant payment system would be the second major market infrastructure development project that EBA CLEARING is taking forward in co-operation with SIA following the implementation of Europe’s leading private-industry SEPA platform STEP2.

SIA also serves as a technical operator of STEP2, which processes over 40 million SEPA transactions per day on average. Hays Littlejohn, CEO of EBA CLEARING stated: “As a next step, we are now inviting interested payment service providers to join our initiative. We look forward to working with SIA and these pilot users on the development of a platform that can be used for instant payments both at a domestic and cross-border level.”

The future EBA CLEARING solution is geared at handling EUR transactions that are in line with the instant payment definition and requirements formulated by the Euro Retail Payments Board (ERPB) in late 2014; it should thus be able to support any real-time payment products that payment service providers in Europe may decide to offer to their customers.

It is planned that the service offered by EBA CLEARING will be in line with the global messaging standards for instant payments (ISO 20022) and fully compliant with the SCTInst Scheme that is being created by the European Payments Council (EPC).