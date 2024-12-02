EazyPay to provide Tabby's BNPL on POS terminals network

Merchants utilising EazyPay’s POS systems can now extend Tabby's interest and fee-free Pay in 4 solution to their customers. The innovative service enables customers to conveniently split their purchase amount over four monthly, interest-free payments during checkout. This integration addresses the growing demand for flexible payment options while ensuring a frictionless checkout experience for consumers.











This strategic partnership underscores EazyPay's dedication to enhancing the payment experience and delivering optimal solutions to its merchants across the Kingdom of Bahrain. Furthermore, it represents one of many initiatives aimed at enriching the payment landscape and fostering financial inclusivity in the region.

Commenting on the partnership saying, officials from EazyPay said they are happy to partner with Tabby to bring innovative payment solutions to their merchants and customers alike. As they pioneer the integration of Tabby's Buy Now, Pay Later service into their POS systems, they reaffirm their commitment to augmenting the payment landscape in Bahrain.

Representatives from Tabby said that their collaboration with EazyPay is an exciting step forward for them as they expand their position in Bahrain and underscores their in-store efforts. Their POS Pay in 4 solution makes in-store Pay in 4 easier for both the shopper and the cashier, and they’re happy to bring this solution to the Bahraini market.





What does Tabby do?

Tabby creates financial freedom in the way people shop, earn, and save by reshaping their relationship with money. +12 million users choose Tabby to stay in control of their spending and make the most out of their money. Over 40,000 global brands and small businesses, including SHEIN, Amazon, Adidas, IKEA, H&M, Samsung, and noon use Tabby’s technology to accelerate growth and gain loyal customers by offering flexible payments online and in stores.

Tabby is active in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Qatar, and is valued at USD 1.5 billion in its last round of funding from Wellington Management, STV, Mubadala Investment Capital, PayPal Ventures, Arbor Ventures, Bluepool, Hassana Investment Capital, Soros Capital Management, and Saudi Venture Capital.





More information about Eazy Financial Services

Established in 2016, Eazy is licensed and regulated by the Central Bank of Bahrain as a Payment Services Provider, Payment Gateway, 5th POS & Online Payment Acquirer in The Kingdom of Bahrain. Eazy is primarily engaged in digital payment services within the financial industry by achieving its main goal towards transacting seamlessly, adopting new trends and modern payment industry solutions that will evolve to the next level of customer experience.