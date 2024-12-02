



As per the information detailed in the press release, the collaboration between EazyPay, a financial institute providing Point-of-Sale (POS) and online payment gateway acquiring services, and talabat focuses on improving the online payment landscape. To achieve this, the two companies aim to offer customers an enhanced payment experience through simplified credit and debit card transactions.











EazyPay – talabat collaboration objectives

Through this announcement, EazyPay intends to advance its commitment to delivering improved services by working with talabat, ensuring a supplemented payment experience for merchants and customers. The two companies are set to facilitate convenient and secure transactions for talabat’s diverse offerings while supporting EazyPay’s objective of advancing online transactions in the region. As part of this agreement, talabat users receive efficient, secure, and reliable credit and debit card payments through EazyPay’s online payment gateway. According to EazyPay’s officials, the collaboration with talabat assists the company’s commitment to offering simplified and innovative digital payment solutions. EazyPay aims to provide talabat’s customers with an improved payment experience while enabling merchants in the dynamic online payments environment. By joining forces, the two companies focus on advancing financial services in Bahrain by making them more convenient, secure, and effective.



Furthermore, representatives from talabat underlined their enthusiasm for the collaboration with EazyPay. The partnership is set to enhance the convenience of talabat’s platform while adhering to the company’s standards for security and reliability. This agreement allows talabat to offer its customers an expanded array of checkout options, supporting it in achieving a more streamlined and user-centric ordering experience. Since the launch of its operations, talabat has been leveraging technology and insights to simplify everyday for its customers, optimising operations for over 65,000 restaurants and local shops, and delivering riders with reliable earning opportunities.





EazyPay’s past developments