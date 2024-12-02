EazyPay and Visa augment Bahrain's funding landscape

EazyPay, a Bahrain-based financial institution specialised in Point-of-Sale (POS) and online payment gateway acquiring services, has joined forces with Visa to enable Visa Direct, a modern funds transfer solution for EazyPay’s customer base. This collaboration in Bahrain marks the initial deployment of Visa Direct Account Funding Transaction (AFT) solution within the nation, equipping consumers with seamless and secure fund transfers to accounts both within Bahrain and across the globe.











Seamless fund transfers via Visa’s network

Upon integration of Visa Direct capabilities into EazyPay's service offerings, customers will gain the ability to fund their accounts domestically, encompassing multiple currencies, through Visa's expansive network of local banking partners. This innovative partnership unlocks a world of possibilities for EazyPay customers, with ease, speed, and security.

Officials from Visa said they are unwavering in their commitment to facilitating domestic and international money movement for individuals and businesses alike. Their partnership with EazyPay signifies the inaugural implementation of their cross-border account funding solution for customers within Bahrain. This innovative digital payment technology streamlines the transfer process from Visa AFT wallets, rendering it faster, simpler, and more secure.

Also commenting on this collaboration, executives from EazyPay said they are happy to partner with Visa. This collaboration presents a significant opportunity to redefine the landscape of global financial inclusion, paving the way for seamless and equitable international money transfers. This aligns with EazyPay's commitment to pioneering innovative payment solutions. They believe collaboration is the cornerstone of a thriving financial landscape – fostering innovation, strengthening trust, and unlocking a wider range of opportunities for both institutions and individuals.

Visa Direct, a testament to Visa's over 60 years of industry expertise, facilitates swift and secure international payments. This unique partnership between EazyPay and Visa is poised to redefine the landscape of money movement by spearheading innovative advancements and expediting the development of novel payment solution.





What does Eazy Financial Services do?

Established in 2016, Eazy is licensed and regulated by the Central Bank of Bahrain as a Payment Services Provider, Payment Gateway, and 5th POS & Online Payment Acquirer in The Kingdom of Bahrain. Eazy is Primarily engaged in digital payment services within the Financial Industry by achieving its main goal towards transacting seamlessly, adopting innovative new trends & modern payment industry solutions that will evolve to the next level of customer experience.