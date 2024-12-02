Eazy Financial Services enables biometric payments for SADAD customers

Eazy Financial Services offers biometric technologies and solutions to the banking and financial services industries. Through their Biometric platform, they enable biometric transactions for cash withdrawals, in-store payments, in-branch customer experience, identification services, merchant loyalty programs, and others.

SADAD is a payment gateway channel in Bahrain. The company’s payment platform has been integrated directly with several telecoms companies, Ministry of Electricity and Water, Touch & Remit service through ICICI Bank sending money to India, Charity, Tourism with Al Areen wild life park, Media and Gaming voucher of iTunes, Google Play, Ebay, Amazon, XBOX & Playstation and many more.

The biometric payment service is expected to be available at the end of the third quarter of 2019.