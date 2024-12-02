EasyPost and FedEx collaborate to offer discounted rates

This account offers discounted FedEx rates, benefiting small businesses. EasyPost users gain access to discounted service levels through the FedEx Platform Account:

FedEx Ground Economy, for cost-effective shipping of lightweight packages within the contiguous US.

FedEx Ground Returns, facilitating U.S. domestic returns with fast and affordable delivery options.

FedEx International Connect Plus, enabling international market reach with reliable tracking and savings.





More about the solutions

FedEx Ground Economy (formerly known as FedEx SmartPost) operates as a domestic US service, offering comprehensive residential coverage and delivery within 2-7 business days. Shipments weighing up to 70 pounds and measuring 130 inches in length are accommodated, with the optimal range being 1-10 pounds.





For ecommerce enterprises dealing in lightweight and non-urgent items such as arts and crafts, apparel, and toys, FedEx Ground Economy presents a cost-effective channel to connect with customers across the United States.

Enterprises utilising FedEx Ground Returns benefit from a US domestic service that expedites the return process, allowing merchants to reintegrate returned products into their inventory and accelerate customer refunds. Merchants can facilitate this with pre-printed return labels in packages or offer hassle-free choices like emailed QR code return labels. This streamlined return experience can add to customer satisfaction, fostering loyalty by providing efficient return services.

FedEx International Connect Plus (FICP) stands as FedEx's premier solution for engaging international customers while maintaining economical shipping costs. FICP ensures delivery of US export shipments to over 190 countries and territories worldwide within 2-5 days, with even shorter transit times of 2-3 days for nearby destinations like Canada and Mexico. Shipments within a weight range of 70 pounds and length of 130 inches are accepted, with an ideal weight range of 4-20 pounds. Moreover, FedEx includes customs clearance services with every FICP label, mitigating the risk of shipment delays at borders.





About the deal

Talking about the partnership, John Campo, Vice President of Carrier Relations, shows his enthusiasm, noting that the FedEx Platform Account provides an opportunity for small and medium-sized business customers to achieve cost savings without compromising shipping quality. Ryan Kelly, Vice President of Marketing at FedEx, highlights the collaborative effort to enhance accessibility for businesses to utilise FedEx's shipping services through the EasyPost platform.

EasyPost offers shipping solutions for ecommerce, providing a multi-carrier shipping API. Headquartered in Lehi, Utah, EasyPost operates globally and has facilitated over a billion shipments. FedEx offers transportation, ecommerce, and business services worldwide, focusing on customer needs and responsible operations.