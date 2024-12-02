Easypaysa partners Giftpoint.pk for electronic payments processing services

GiftPoint.pk is a service offering international gift cards that are otherwise unavailable locally. With Easypay, customers will now be able to purchase all kinds of gift cards either via their Easypaisa Account, through any VISA or MasterCard credit/debit card, or by paying at any of the 75,000 Easypaisa agents across Pakistan, phoneworld.com.pk reports.

At Giftpoint.pk, international gift cards of varying denominations are readily available that the customers can pay for with Easypay and get real time delivery to their mobile phone via SMS. Easypay provides online payment options available to everyone, and anywhere across Pakistan.