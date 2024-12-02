EasyPay expands its mobile payment services

The portal is already accepting payments for electricity and internet bills, and plans to expand its payment service to air-time top-ups, money transfers, cash-in, cash-out services, B2B payment and microfinance payment collections.

Through the partnership, both players have managed to expand their network. The number of EasyPay’s current registered users thorough their web portal is about 800 but only half has been actively using their electricity and internet bill payment service.