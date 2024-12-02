This collaboration leverages Tarabut’s technology to develop and deliver innovative financing options for SMEs in Bahrain using EazyPay POS terminals, enabling SMEs to access tailored financing solutions.











Addressing SMEs’ challenges in Bahrain

SMEs contribute over 30% of the Kingdom’s GDP and employ 36% of the private sector workforce. Despite their role in Bahrain’s economy, many SMEs face significant barriers to accessing financing due to traditional banking limitations, including lengthy processes and strict eligibility criteria.

As part of its Vision 2023, Bahrain aims to foster SME growth and drive financial innovation. Tarabut and EazyPay align with these national objectives, leveraging Tarabut’s advanced solutions to contribute to the Kingdom’s economic diversification and long-term sustainability efforts.

This collaboration between EasyPay and Tarabut responds to SMEs’ challenges by leveraging Embedded Finance technologies and innovative solutions that integrate POS systems with financial institutions to enable seamless loan eligibility checks and accelerate decision-making processes.

These solutions have to potential to improve access to financing for SMEs, empowering them to grow and drive economic progress. This builds on key developments and initiatives in Saudi Arabia, where Tarabut is working with Geidea to deliver similar financing solutions by investigating the development of financing solutions for SMEs and addressing the financing challenges faced by SMEs in Saudi Arabia.

By bringing these insights to Bahrain, Tarabut, and EazyPay aim to bridge POS-level data with Tarabut’s analytics and credit decisioning engines to address the Kingdom’s SME financing gap and empower local businesses to thrive.

Through ongoing exploration and engagement with ecosystem partners, the two companies aim to create simple, technology-driven solutions that enable SMEs to access the financing they need to grow and succeed.

Tarabut officials note that the company is constantly exploring ways to drive financial innovation and inclusion across the GCC and create possibilities for SMEs to thrive in a competitive economy.