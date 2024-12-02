EasyPay Albania partners with Ria Money Transfer

The partnership makes Ria Money Transfer’s services available in Albania, a high remittance country. Consumers can now send and receive money transfers at 320 EasyPay agents across the country.

The Albanian diaspora will be able to transfer payments back home through Ria Money Transfer owned-stores in over 150 countries. Although the ecommerce industry and electronic payments have grown in Albania, the company believes there is still room for improvement, as 58% of the country’s population is still unbanked, according to the company’s press release.