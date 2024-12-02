EasyPark, Fortumo expand carrier billing service in Slovenia

According to the press release, drivers in the country will be able charge parking fees to their Telekom Slovenije, A1 or Telemach mobile phone bill. Slovenia is the fourth country where EasyPark and Fortumo will be working together on mobile payments for parking, with Finland, Norway, and Sweden launched in 2018.

Using this service, drivers will not need to visit a payment terminal or purchase parking permits upfront. Instead, drivers can confirm parking through their mobile phone. After finishing parking, Fortumo adds the fee for parking to their next month’s phone bill or deducts it from their prepaid SIM card.

The direct carrier billing launch in Slovenia for EasyPark was done through Fortumo’s Payments API. Since an existing integration with Fortumo was already in place for Scandinavia, EasyPark did not need additional development on their side and the launch was managed by Fortumo.