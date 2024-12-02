EasyMoney partners HooYu for identity verification

EasyMoney has launched a range of ISAs that contain peer-to-peer (P2P) loans where lenders are matched online with borrowers, cutting out the banks, which allows them to provide higher interest than currently available via traditional ISAs.

EasyMoney has picked HooYu’s tech to be implemented throughout the investors’ account opening process and to ensure AML compliance. HooYu Identify combines and blends new identity technologies such as digital footprint analysis, online ID document validation and facial biometrics with traditional database checks and PEPS (politically exposed persons) and sanctions screening.

HooYu is also in charge of other firms’ KYC processes, such as challenger bank Countingup and gold-as-currency enabler Glint.