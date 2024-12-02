easyJet to use B2 Groups Multi-Bank Integrator automated banking platform

Multi-Bank enables corporates to automatically connect with their banks for processing of payments and statements, providing a single point of access and cash management portal. Part of the Multi-Bank service network includes multi-national corporates and insurers.

easyJet will use Multi-Bank to process a wide range of disbursements, with the platform connecting to both easyJet’s internal ERP and other systems as well as its outsourced TMS platform.

easyJet back-office staff will be able to access the Multi-Bank Real-Time-Console to control outgoing payments and gain real-time enterprise-wide cash visibility via a single, secure portal.