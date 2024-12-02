EasyEcom sells 26% stake to IndiaMART in Series A round

EasyEcom will use the fresh capital to invest in growth ahead of time to capture the surge in ecommerce that is happening because of Covid-19, according to the company. Part of the funds will also be used to hire new talent.

EasyEcom is an omnichannel inventory management solution catering to modern retailers. EasyEcom platform has ready integrations with major shopping carts like Shopify, major ecommerce marketplaces like Amazon, as well as ERPs like SAP, Tally etc.