easyCoffee, Yoyo Wallet to launch new mobile payment, loyalty app

As part of the agreement, Yoyo will build and roll out the easyCoffee payments and loyalty app, which will provide customers with straight-through mobile payments, automated easyCoffee loyalty accumulation, digital receipt collection, and instant easyCoffee rewards redemption and voucher sharing.

Through Yoyo’s commerce API, easyCoffee will also capture anonymised customer basket data at the POS, enabling the new coffee chain to analyse and segment purchasing behaviour to deliver personalised rewards, offers and in-store experiences.

The Yoyo-powered easyCoffee app experience will be available for UK customers to download in 2019.