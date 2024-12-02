easycash adds JCB to credit card acquiring portfolio

easycash customers now have the opportunity to offer a credit card acceptance service to various international customers. Ingenico has been partnering with JCB in the development and deployment of its contactless technology on Ingenico’s Telium 2 platform since November 2013. easycash now offers its customers domestic and international credit cards access.

This allows companies to offer their customers various payment options from one source. Additionally, merchants and restaurateurs who operate in and around international tourist destinations can now benefit from the ability to accept cards from the Japanese credit cards company.

JCB is active in Asia and North America with 80 million cardholders from 16 nations. In addition, JCB cards are accepted across 24 million locations worldwide, with 350 business partners in 190 countries.

